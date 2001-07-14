JetBlue Makes its Award-Winning TrueBlue Loyalty Program More Rewarding in 2022 with All-New Benefits for Mosaic Members

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a series of new enhancements to its award-winning TrueBlue® loyalty program for Mosaic® members – the airline’s top earning loyalty group. Starting in January 2022, Mosaics will be eligible for an expanded list of perks to enhance their JetBlue experience throughout the year. JetBlue is also introducing an all-new loyalty experience – Mosaic+ – rewarding its most engaged customers. All Mosaics who qualify in 2022 will be eligible for special new perks which are only available in 2022 until the end of the year.

“TrueBlue has always been about giving our customers new ways to get even more of the JetBlue travel experience they already know and love, which is why in 2022 we’re rolling out additional benefits for our most frequent fliers to look forward to,” said Don Uselmann, vice president of loyalty and personalization. “With new perks on the way in the new year we’re making sure our Mosaic program always offers our most loyal customers something new to look forward to.”

More for Mosaics

Beginning January 5, 2022, and available through December 31, 2022, JetBlue Mosaic members will be able to utilize new and exclusive benefits including new opportunities for Even More® Space seat upgrades, access to FoundersCard benefits and new ground transportation perks. These expanded benefits are in addition to the existing suite of benefits already enjoyed by Mosaic members. New Mosaic benefits for 2022 include:

100% rebate on Even More® Space points redemptions. Purchase an Even More Space seat with points at time of booking or check-in. In 2022, it will never exceed 200 points—and Mosaics will be given a 200-point rebate after flying. This benefit is available for Mosaic members and travel companions on the same reservation. Points and rebates apply per person, per segment.

Exclusive FoundersCard Membership Enjoy 500+ premium travel, business, and lifestyle benefits, including exclusive member pricing and privileges, loyalty status upgrades, and more. Once members qualify for Mosaic, they will receive an email with an enrollment link.

Complimentary unlimited upgrades on Heathrow Express Upgrade from Express to Business First on the Heathrow Express between Heathrow and Paddington Station. Mosaic members can purchase any Express ticket and must show their same-day boarding pass which reads “MOSAIC” or displays the Mosaic logo to a Heathrow Express member of staff upon boarding.



Meet Mosaic+

The airline is doubling down on more ways to engage with the Mosaic experience throughout the year by offering Mosaic+, directed toward the most engaged JetBlue customers. Mosaic+ members will receive all previous benefits, with the addition of the most requested perk, complimentary Mint class upgrades. To qualify for Mosaic+, customers must earn 45,000 Mosaic Qualifying Points or spend $150,000 on either their JetBlue Plus Card or their JetBlue Business Card.

Four Mint Upgrades in 2022 Book in the back, move to Mint at no extra charge, with four upgrades that can be redeemed for any Mint flight (excluding London), pending availability 24 hours before departure. Upgrades can also be used for up to one travel companion on the same reservation. Simply book a seat for the core JetBlue experience on an eligible Mint flight at least 96 hours before departure, and Mosaic+ members will be automatically waitlisted for Mint, as long as there is an available certificate.

FoundersCard Elite Membership Enjoy 500+ premium travel, business, and lifestyle benefits, including exclusive member pricing and privileges, loyalty status upgrades, and more which go above and beyond the standard membership. Mosaic+ members will receive even more benefits with FoundersCard Elite. Once members qualify for Mosaic+, they will receive an email with an enrollment link for FoundersCard Elite.



Earn More The NEA Way

As part of JetBlue’s growing Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, TrueBlue loyalty program members are eligible to earn Mosaic qualifying points on all American-operated flights. The accrual agreement covers American flights operating with the JetBlue code within the carriers’ Northeast Alliance, as well as on all other American flights operating anywhere in the world. Additionally, Mosaic members enjoy some of their favorite perks on American-operated flights booked on jetblue.com, including dedicated check-in desks at the airport, expedited security lanes, priority boarding with dedicated boarding lanes and up to 2 free checked bags. In order to enjoy these perks, members must book on jetblue.com and enter their TrueBlue number when booking.

About JetBlue’s TrueBlue Loyalty Program

TrueBlue rewards all customers, regardless of their travel frequency. With TrueBlue, there are no blackout dates with all JetBlue seats available for redemption, and points never expire. TrueBlue points are earned by purchasing qualifying services or products of JetBlue or a TrueBlue partner and via spend on the JetBlue Mastercard. Members earn points for every dollar spent on the base fare for JetBlue-operated flights and bonus points by booking directly on jetblue.com, depending on the fare option selected. Customers also have the ability to earn TrueBlue points – including Mosaic qualifying points – when booking flights + hotel or flights + cruise packages through JetBlue+Vacations, and when booking hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, and theme park tickets through Paisly+by+JetBlue. Additional information about TrueBlue and how to register for the program can be found at jetblue.com%2Ftrueblue.

