Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Linkfire ( STO:LINKFI, Financial)

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ettrup Invest ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Closely associated with Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linkfire A/S b) LEI 984500Z56C097569I250 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







ISIN DK0061550811 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 5.52 552 SEK 5.39 5,925 SEK 5.48 3,412 SEK 5.60 2,134 SEK 5.57 322 SEK 5.57 174 d) Aggregated information

• Aggregated volume

• Price



Aggregated Volume: 12,519

Price SEK 5.46

e) Date of transaction 17 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-12-17 19:00 CET.

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678376/Reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-and-persons-closely-associated-with-them-in-Linkfire-AS-shares



