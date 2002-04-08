Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Reports Annual Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividends

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Reports Annual Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividends

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

CORNING, N.Y. , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG) announced a consolidated net loss of ($1.32MM or $0.43) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to a consolidated net loss of ($576K or $0.19) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company reported net income for the year ended September 30, 2021 of $1.28MM or $0.42 per share, compared to $2.96MM or $0.97 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020. CFO Charles Lenns commented, “While revenue and gross margins increased this year, the company saw earnings decline, for both the three-month period and the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021, principally due to transaction costs related to our pending merger, a disappointing conclusion to our 2020 New York rate case, and higher interest and depreciation expenses.

The financial results for the quarter and year-ended September 30, 2021, and for the comparable quarter and year-ended September 30, 2020, were impacted by several non-recurring, but material events. As a result of our rate case that concluded in May of 2021, the company wrote-off a regulatory asset for leak repairs of $175,000, as well as an accrual of interest income of $231,000, the recovery of which were denied. For the year ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded cancellation of debt income from the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of a reserve for amounts refundable to Corning customers of $600,000. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, we recognized as a reduction of income tax expense a non-recurring AMT tax credit refund in the amount of $272,000. Quarterly earnings are also affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions such as temperature variations.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend for holders of record on December 31, 2021 of $0.1525/share, payable on January 14, 2022, which is equal to an annualized rate of $0.61/share. The board also approved its 6% series A and C preferred stock, 4.8% series B convertible preferred stock, and 1.5% series D preferred stock dividends for shareholders of record on December 31, 2021, payable on January 14, 2022.

On January 12, 2021, the company entered into a merger agreement with Argo Infrastructure Partners. Consummation of the merger is subject to New York and Pennsylvania regulatory approval. The company expects this transaction to close in late spring of 2022.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company.

From time-to-time, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation may produce forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results or other expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact: Julie Lewis, Investor Relations / 607-936-3755

ti?nf=ODQxNDI2OSM0NjE0MDE2IzIxMzY1MTA=
Corning-Natural-Gas-Holding-Co.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment