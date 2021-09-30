Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Chewy Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Domo Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: AMD, CHWY, MQ,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GH, SNOW, OLO, VSEC, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: DOMO, TYL, ANSS, CPRT, MITK, ISRG, PYPL, ADSK, MSFT, SQ, STZ, ADYEY,
- Sold Out: FLT, RCAT, PAYA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Plumb Equity Fund
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 1,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 7,400 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 500 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 6,300 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $137.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3388.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc added to a holding in VSE Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.17 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8.Sold Out: Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Red Cat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $3.09.Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.79.Reduced: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Domo Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $501.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Ansys Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $396.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.
