Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Chewy Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Domo Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

Investment company Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Chewy Inc, Marqeta Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VSE Corp, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Domo Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Red Cat Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $137.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3388.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc added to a holding in VSE Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.17 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $245.6 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $258.8.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Red Cat Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $3.09.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.79.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Domo Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $501.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Ansys Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22. The stock is now traded at around $396.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wisconsin Capital Funds Inc still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.