Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund Buys Nokia Oyj, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sells Arkema SA, Mediobanca SpA, Dassault Aviation SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Nokia Oyj, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Melrose Industries PLC, Komatsu, sells Arkema SA, Mediobanca SpA, Dassault Aviation SA, Alcon Inc, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/variable+portfolio+-+partners+international+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund
  1. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 103,182 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
  2. Basf SE (BAS) - 404,501 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
  3. UBS Group AG (UBSG) - 1,806,303 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) - 5,169,283 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.96%
  5. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 599,605 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 267,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in Melrose Industries PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.437500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,009,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dassault Aviation SA (AM)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $90.7 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,169,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC by 179.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Komatsu Ltd (6301)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $2599.5 and $2874.5, with an estimated average price of $2746.37. The stock is now traded at around $2635.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 894,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $1314 and $1543, with an estimated average price of $1449.29. The stock is now traded at around $1482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,181,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $53.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Arkema SA (AKE)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Arkema SA. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $109.06.

Sold Out: Mediobanca SpA (MB)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Mediobanca SpA. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Sold Out: Dassault Aviation SA (DAU)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $90 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $95.88.

Sold Out: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $24.39.

Sold Out: MatsukiyoCocokara & Co (3088)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. The sale prices were between $4655 and $5440, with an estimated average price of $5024.76.

Sold Out: Savills PLC (SVS)

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Savills PLC. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund. Also check out:

1. Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund keeps buying
