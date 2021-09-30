Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund Buys Nokia Oyj, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sells Arkema SA, Mediobanca SpA, Dassault Aviation SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nokia Oyj, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Melrose Industries PLC, Komatsu, sells Arkema SA, Mediobanca SpA, Dassault Aviation SA, Alcon Inc, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund owns 153 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 103,182 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% Basf SE (BAS) - 404,501 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% UBS Group AG (UBSG) - 1,806,303 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) - 5,169,283 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.96% Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 599,605 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 267,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in Melrose Industries PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.437500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,009,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $90.7 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.55 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,169,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC by 179.72%. The purchase prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 99,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $2599.5 and $2874.5, with an estimated average price of $2746.37. The stock is now traded at around $2635.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 894,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Isuzu Motors Ltd by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $1314 and $1543, with an estimated average price of $1449.29. The stock is now traded at around $1482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,181,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $53.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Arkema SA. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $109.06.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Mediobanca SpA. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $90 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $95.88.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $24.39.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. The sale prices were between $4655 and $5440, with an estimated average price of $5024.76.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Value Fund sold out a holding in Savills PLC. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.66.