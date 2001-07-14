BTRS Holdings Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments leader, announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class 1 Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), of the Company, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share (the “Warrants”). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on December 16, 2021.

The Company has been advised that 12,391,408 Warrants (including 30,171 Warrants tendered through guaranteed delivery), or approximately 99.2% of the outstanding Warrants, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer and Consent Solicitation. The Company expects to accept all validly tendered Warrants for exchange and settlement on or before December 21, 2021.

In addition, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Company received the approval of approximately 99.2% of the outstanding Warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs the Warrants (the “Warrant Amendment”), which exceeds the 50% of the outstanding Warrants required to effect the Warrant Amendment. Accordingly, the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company entered into the Warrant Amendment, dated December 17, 2021, and the Company announced that it will exercise its right to exchange all remaining outstanding Warrants for shares of Common Stock in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Amendment, and has fixed December 31, 2021 as the exchange date.

The Company also announced that its Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering shares of Common Stock issuable in the Offer was declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2021.

BofA Securities, Inc. was the Dealer Manager for the Offer and Consent Solicitation. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the Information Agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company served as the Exchange Agent.

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of accounts receivable, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.

