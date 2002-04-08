Natus Medical Announces Executive Transition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Natus Medical Announces Executive Transition

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thomas J. Sullivan Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer

No Change To 4th Quarter Guidance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (

NTUS, Financial) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Sullivan as President & Chief Executive Officer effective December 27, 2021 and a focus on long-term growth.

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors engaged a strategic consulting firm to assist it in developing a strategy to build upon Natus’ market leading positions. Following the review, the Board retained Egon Zehnder to conduct a succession planning process which reviewed a talented slate of internal and external candidates to lead Natus. In appointing Mr. Sullivan, the Board has selected a 20+ year medical device veteran with extensive global executive experience and diverse expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, organizational development, business transformation, M&A, and public company leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Tom assume the leadership of Natus at this exciting time for our Company. He is a proven business leader with a long track record of success at creating shareholder value. As a Natus Independent Director these past three years, he has shown his strategic insight and drive for Natus’ potential for market leadership through holistic business model execution,” said Joshua H. Levine, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Levine added, “the Board would like to thank Jonathan Kennedy for successfully positioning the Company for its next phase of innovation and growth.”

“I am excited at the opportunity to join the Natus leadership team to help realize the great promise of the Company. As a Board Member, I have admired the passionate commitment of our Natus Teammates to the patients that our products impact and am humbled by the opportunity to join them in their mission. Together we will build upon the Natus heritage of innovation and market leadership to drive growth while advancing the standard of care for healthcare professionals in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of impairments of the central nervous and sensory systems,” said Mr. Sullivan.

Prior to joining Natus, Mr. Sullivan was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Plastics Group, an industry leading medical device global contract manufacturer. In earlier roles, he led multiple public and privately owned medical device companies including A&E Medical, Symmetry Surgical, and Symmetry Medical. In addition, Mr. Sullivan held numerous executive roles at Johnson & Johnson from 1990 to 2011 including President of J&J Medical Products Canada and the billion-dollar U.S. Orthopedics division. Mr. Sullivan graduated as a Palmer Scholar from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1991 where he earned an MBA in Strategic Management and Information Technology. He also holds a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh. He is active in local New Jersey charities as well as the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Mr. Sullivan has earned the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship Certification®.

The Natus Nominating & Governance Committee of the Board of Directors has been conducting a search process that will ensure the Board’s composition is best positioned for company success and regulatory compliance. The Board expects to fill the newly open Independent Director role through this process.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including supply chain delays and constraints, the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated
B. Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNDMwOSM0NjIwODMzIzIwMjg2Njc=
Natus-Medical-Incorporated.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment