Xos, Inc. Welcomes Anousheh Ansari and Alice K. Jackson as New Independent Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Xos, Inc. Welcomes Anousheh Ansari and Alice K. Jackson as New Independent Directors

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, announced today that Anousheh Ansari and Alice K. Jackson have joined the board of directors (the “Board”). Each joined as an independent director, effective December 17, 2021. Ms. Ansari will serve on the Board as a Class III director and will be up for re-election at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Ansari will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees. Ms. Jackson will serve on the Board as a Class II director and will be up for re-election at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Jackson will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Audit Committees.

The Board, led by its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, conducted a thorough, expansive process in searching for its new independent directors. The Board considered candidates with a wide range of skill sets with experience in highly relevant industries.

“In conducting our search over the last few months, we sought to add exceptional independent directors with complementary experiences and fresh perspectives, and who believe in Xos’ mission to decarbonize commercial transportation,” said Dakota Semler, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “I am excited to have Anousheh and Alice join the Board at this promising time for our company.”

“Along with her public company board experience, Anousheh brings decades of experience building successful, innovative technology companies,” said George Mattson, the lead independent director of the Board and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Alice has taken a leading role in the transition to a carbon-free energy system, and she brings to Xos her deep energy infrastructure expertise. We look forward to their contributions to our board at this exciting time in the Xos journey.”

Ms. Ansari serves as director of Jabil Inc., a leading provider of worldwide manufacturing services and solutions, and as chair of the board of directors of Sceye Inc., a platform for a leading new generation of high-altitude platform stations, or HAPS. Ms. Ansari is also Chief Executive Officer of X PRIZE Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that designs and implements competition models to solve world challenges. Ms. Ansari co-founded Prodea Systems, Inc., which provides services and applications for in-home smart devices, networked appliances, and mobile lifestyle devices, and Telecom Technologies, Inc., which developed software for intelligent systems for the telecommunications market. Ms. Ansari was the first female private space explorer.

Ms. Jackson serves as President of the Colorado service area at Xcel Energy Inc., a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company. Ms. Jackson is also Chair of the board of the Smart Electric Power Alliance, and sits on the boards of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Mile High United Way, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Concern and the American Red Cross CO/WY Chapter.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit xostrucks.com.

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations
[email protected]

Xos Media Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNDI2NCM0NjIwNjgyIzIxOTQyNDI=
Xos-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment