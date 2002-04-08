EnerSys Announces Membership to United Nations Global Compact

READING, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that it is now a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Launched in 2000, the UNGC is focused on helping companies align around ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and to ensure that businesses leverage and embody the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



David M. Shaffer, EnerSys President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Joining the United Nations Global Compact is an important milestone as we advance our sustainability efforts. We are pleased to confirm our support of the Ten Principles, which are fully aligned with our core values. Our business is at the center of the transition to a low-carbon, clean energy future and we look forward to leveraging the UN Global Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goals to Power the Future – Everywhere for Everyone.”

EnerSys membership in the UN Global Compact is part of the company’s commitment to a global sustainability strategy. To learn more, please visit our Sustainability Webpage.

With more than 14,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, the UN Global Compact holds members to the highest sustainability standards. A key requirement for participation in the UN Global Compact is an annual submission of a Communication on Progress that highlights company efforts to implement the Ten Principles. To learn more, visit www.unglobalcompact.org

About EnerSys

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

For more information, contact Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing [email protected].

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

EnerSys is making this statement in order to satisfy the “Safe Harbor” provision contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any of the statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. Forward-looking statements may be based on expectations concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to operations and the economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our risk factors as disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.