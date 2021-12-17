Logo
Hyundai IONIQ 5 East Coast Buyer Exemplifies New Set of Owners Making the Transition to Electric

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Bergland, from Boston, Purchased the First IONIQ 5 Electric Cross-over Utility Vehicle on the East Coast

- IONIQ 5's New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) Platform a key driver for Bergland

- Bergland appreciates the ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging and driving range suitable for road trips

- IONIQ 5 elongated wheelbase offers extra interior volume that complements Bergland's active lifestyle

PR Newswire

HOLYOKE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021

HOLYOKE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai celebrates one of its early IONIQ 5 electric cross-over utility vehicle buyers, Ms. Sandra Bergland of Boston, Mass. Bergland purchased a 2022 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD in the Digital Teal exterior finish. Coming from a family of early adopters of electric vehicles, Bergland was drawn to the IONIQ 5's driving range and ultra-fast charging coupled with Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5's progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Holyoke_Mass.jpg

Hyundai IONIQ 5 First East Coast Buyer Exemplifies New Set of Owners Making the Transition to Electric.

"As a captain for a major cargo airline flying large freighter planes, I am immersed in technology and how it's reshaped the industry. The IONIQ 5 is the perfect vehicle for me as I appreciate its progressive aerodynamic exterior design together with a spacious and smart interior, innovative connectivity, and advanced technologies; it's redefining the industry and providing new choices for customers like me. After the wait, I'm thrilled to be among the first to drive the IONIQ 5 and embark on road trips that complement my active lifestyle without the need to stop at gas stations." said Bergland.

IONIQ 5 Best Fits Bergland's Lifestyle Needs
Bergland is a captain for a major cargo airline based in the United States flying one of the largest freight airplanes in the industry. When not in the air flying to Europe and Asia, Bergland enjoys spending time with her family and skiing in Park City, Utah. The IONIQ 5's flexible and smart interior design and towing capability are perfect for carrying ski equipment and providing the extra space her two dogs will enjoy. The ultra-fast charging and impressive driving range are key attributes as she plans to drive the IONIQ 5 from the Berkshires in Massachusetts to Park City, Utah, next year. Bergland comes from a family of early EV adopters, including her brother who currently owns a 2019 IONIQ EV. Hyundai plans to work with Bergland to chronicle her first year driving the IONIQ 5 and share this journey via social media platforms.

Unlimited Charging for Two Years
IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA12138&sd=2021-12-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-east-coast-buyer-exemplifies-new-set-of-owners-making-the-transition-to-electric-301447690.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12138&Transmission_Id=202112171623PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12138&DateId=20211217
