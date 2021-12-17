PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.13 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301447593.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.