SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES TWO LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") today announced two Leadership promotions within the Technology Department to replace recently vacated roles, with both effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Kayce Fordis promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Management. Ford most recently served as Senior Director, Customer Support & Services/Customer Relations (CS&S/CR) in the Technology Department. In her new role, Ford will be responsible for managing the business relationships and integration of Business and Technology strategy for Finance, People & Communications, Supply Chain, Internal Audit, and Corporate Strategy. Ford joined Southwest Airlines in 2017 as Director of CS&S/CR and Customer. Prior to joining Southwest, Ford worked in both Management and Technology Consulting at Accenture for over 18 years. Ford is a graduate of Baylor University.

Marty Garzais promoted to Vice President of Operations Technology. Garza most recently served as Senior Director, Aircraft Operations in the Technology Department. In his new role, Garza will be responsible for delivering high-value business capabilities to the Operation while maintaining the overall health of the carrier's operational Technology platforms. Garza joined Southwest Airlines in 1998 as part of the Technology Department's inaugural college hire program and spent over a decade as a Software Engineer developing custom solutions for the Finance department. In 2012, Garza was promoted to Leadership where he played a significant role in delivering several strategic initiatives including the launch of international service, and the replacement of the Company's legacy reservation system, among others. He holds a Bachelor of Administration in Finance degree from Southern Methodist University.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success has brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded
2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees
3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

favicon.png?sn=DA12094&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-announces-two-leadership-promotions-301447672.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

