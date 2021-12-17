Logo
FLOWERS FOODS ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF A LIMITED QUANTITY OF NATURE'S OWN HONEY WHEAT BREAD SOLD IN SIX STATES DUE TO THE PRESENCE OF UNDECLARED MILK

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 17, 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states due to the presence of undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The products being recalled were potentially distributed to retail customers in Arizona; Colorado; New Mexico, Wyoming; the cities of Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatra, El Centro, Needles, and Westmoreland, California; the city of Laughlin, Nevada; and to one wholesale distributor in California serving Mexico. The packages have either a blue or yellow tie closure and a "Best If Used By" date of 12-26-2021 and product codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 printed on the package.

The recall was initiated after discovering that loaves of Nature's Own Butterbread containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.

Following is information about the products involved in the recall. People allergic to milk should not consume products if the UPC and Product Codes below are printed on the package.

Product

UPC

Product Codes

"Best If Used By" Date

Nature's Own Honey Wheat Bread 20 oz.

0-72250-03706-8

128 346 03:00
through
128 346 05:00

12-26-21

Nature's Own 2-pack Honey Wheat Bread 40 oz.

0-72250-00539-5

128 346 03:00
through
128 346 05:00

12-26-21

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-CORP FLO-PRO

favicon.png?sn=CL11974&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowers-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-of-a-limited-quantity-of-natures-own-honey-wheat-bread-sold-in-six-states-due-to-the-presence-of-undeclared-milk-301447667.html

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.

