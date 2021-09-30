Northern Lights Variable Trust Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: XSOE,

Investment company Northern Lights Variable Trust Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Variable Trust. As of 2021Q3, Northern Lights Variable Trust owns 21 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,449 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 274,893 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 249,998 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 75,008 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 276,754 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Northern Lights Variable Trust initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $37.03 and $41.81, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 76,346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northern Lights Variable Trust reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8%. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Northern Lights Variable Trust still held 113,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.