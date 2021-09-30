Power Dividend Index VIT Fund Buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: OKE, WWE, UMPQ, INTC, COST, EVR, GILD, SPG, ACN, ABT, KO, CERN, BBY, UNP, LLY, NRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Polaris Inc, The AES Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Power Dividend Index VIT Fund. As of 2021Q3, Power Dividend Index VIT Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 4,079 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 4,130 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Ryder System Inc (R) - 2,749 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 8,736 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 11,191 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $547.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.41 and $143.61, with an estimated average price of $136.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.