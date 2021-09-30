Power Dividend Index VIT Fund Buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund Buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Power Dividend Index VIT Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Intel Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Polaris Inc, The AES Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Power Dividend Index VIT Fund. As of 2021Q3, Power Dividend Index VIT Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/power+dividend+index+vit+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund
  1. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 4,079 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 4,130 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ryder System Inc (R) - 2,749 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  4. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 8,736 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  5. Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 11,191 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $547.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.41 and $143.61, with an estimated average price of $136.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund. Also check out:

1. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Power Dividend Index VIT Fund keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider