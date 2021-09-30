Power Dividend Index VIT Fund Buys ONEOK Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sells Rockwell Automation Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: OKE, WWE, UMPQ, INTC, COST, EVR, GILD, SPG, ACN, ABT, KO, CERN, BBY, UNP, LLY, NRG,
- Added Positions: VIRT, ALSN, LUMN, OMC, MSM, CC, WMB, GPC, MCY, MMM, R,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, TROW, DGX, CG, CSCO, IRM, PEP, CMCSA, SYF, FNF, HSY, JNJ, UNH, BMY, TXN, NFG, LAZ, ITW, MCHP, ORI, OMF, IBM,
- Sold Out: ROK, APO, VIAC, PII, AES, ETRN, AVGO, KMI, HII, IP, CVS, CINF, NLY, JW.A, LEG, ENR,
For the details of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/power+dividend+index+vit+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 4,079 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) - 4,130 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ryder System Inc (R) - 2,749 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 8,736 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 11,191 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.22 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $547.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.41 and $143.61, with an estimated average price of $136.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $55.97 and $64.23, with an estimated average price of $60.19.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Power Dividend Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Power Dividend Index VIT Fund. Also check out:
1. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Power Dividend Index VIT Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Power Dividend Index VIT Fund keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment