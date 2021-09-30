Power Momentum Index VIT Fund Buys Targa Resources Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

New Purchases: TRGP, BYD, ADS, DRI, HUBS, SPG, MORN, HCA, CG, INTU, MANH, ULTA, BX, GOOGL, CSCO, KEYS, IRM, CDW, NRG, LLY, GRMN, CHTR, TT, YETI, DKS, KSS,

TRGP, BYD, ADS, DRI, HUBS, SPG, MORN, HCA, CG, INTU, MANH, ULTA, BX, GOOGL, CSCO, KEYS, IRM, CDW, NRG, LLY, GRMN, CHTR, TT, YETI, DKS, KSS, Added Positions: NCR, LRCX, EVR, R, AMAT, TTC, MAT, AVY,

NCR, LRCX, EVR, R, AMAT, TTC, MAT, AVY, Reduced Positions: A, CRWD, BRKR, IDXX, ACN, ZBRA, TROW, TDC, EL, DFS, IPG, TGT, AN, IQV, SYF,

A, CRWD, BRKR, IDXX, ACN, ZBRA, TROW, TDC, EL, DFS, IPG, TGT, AN, IQV, SYF, Sold Out: CRL, FTNT, EPAM, TRMB, AES, KLAC, LNG, F, TXN, AVGO, TER, HSY, CMCSA, LH, CC, NXST, UPS, NWL, CINF, SPB, BRK.B, NWSA, NLY, LEG, LPLA, AGNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Targa Resources Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, HubSpot Inc, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Trimble Inc, The AES Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Power Momentum Index VIT Fund. As of 2021Q3, Power Momentum Index VIT Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Power Momentum Index VIT Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/power+momentum+index+vit+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 35,616 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position AutoNation Inc (AN) - 14,338 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Teradata Corp (TDC) - 28,620 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Ryder System Inc (R) - 19,687 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 25,488 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 35,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 25,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 15,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $150.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $87.85.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.