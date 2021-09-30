Power Momentum Index VIT Fund Buys Targa Resources Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

- New Purchases: TRGP, BYD, ADS, DRI, HUBS, SPG, MORN, HCA, CG, INTU, MANH, ULTA, BX, GOOGL, CSCO, KEYS, IRM, CDW, NRG, LLY, GRMN, CHTR, TT, YETI, DKS, KSS,
- Added Positions: NCR, LRCX, EVR, R, AMAT, TTC, MAT, AVY,
- Reduced Positions: A, CRWD, BRKR, IDXX, ACN, ZBRA, TROW, TDC, EL, DFS, IPG, TGT, AN, IQV, SYF,
- Sold Out: CRL, FTNT, EPAM, TRMB, AES, KLAC, LNG, F, TXN, AVGO, TER, HSY, CMCSA, LH, CC, NXST, UPS, NWL, CINF, SPB, BRK.B, NWSA, NLY, LEG, LPLA, AGNC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Power Momentum Index VIT Fund
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 35,616 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AutoNation Inc (AN) - 14,338 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Teradata Corp (TDC) - 28,620 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
- Ryder System Inc (R) - 19,687 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 25,488 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 35,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 25,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 15,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $150.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $87.85.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Power Momentum Index VIT Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.
