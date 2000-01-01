The EV Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

Electric vehicles are the future of the automobile industry, and many investors are willing to pay eye-watering premiums for such stocks in anticipation that they will eventually replace gas-powered vehicles.

However, while the likes of Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) and NIO Inc. ( NIO, Financial) have managed to mass-produce EVs and provide stellar returns to early investors, there are many other startups that have fallen flat on repeated failures to produce a vehicle for sale within their promised timelines. Meanwhile, established automobile giants like General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial) are starting to get in on this lucrative market opportunity as well.

When it comes to growth stocks and development-stage companies, investors often find themselves at a loss when it comes to figuring out a fair intrinsic value estimate. One signal that value investors like to look for in such stocks is insider buying. When insiders buy shares of their company’s stock, it can indicate they believe shares will continue rising, providing a valuable insight when many other valuation metrics are not applicable.

In this discussion, we will take a look at the insider buying and selling patterns among U.S.-based EV stocks to see which of these companies insiders are buying (and which ones they’re selling), since this information could help determine whether they offer value opportunities.

EV companies

When it comes to EV stocks, the first name in many Americans’ minds will be Tesla. While this first-mover in the EV space is seeing more competition crop up, it has enjoyed many years as the unquestioned leader in the U.S.

There’s no denying that if you had bought Tesla two years ago or even one year ago, you would have made bank. At $937.61 per share, the stock has a market cap of $941.61 billion. Year over year, the stock is up 41%.

However, it has been a while since an insider bought shares of Tesla. The last time an insider bought shares of Tesla was on Nov. 30, 2020, and it was a miniscule amount compared to all of the insider selling. To be fair, who wouldn’t want to cash in on a highly volatile stock trading at a price-earnings ratio upwards of 300?

Recently, another American EV startup has begun deliveries: Rivian Automotive Inc. ( RIVN, Financial). Deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck are currently slow and are going to those who made their reservations early, mostly company employees.

Rivian has yet to begin full-scale production, but the fact it has delivered some vehicles gave the recently debuted stock some juice before it flopped. Since the company went public on Nov. 10, shares of Rivian are mostly flat, trading around $97.70 apiece for a market cap of $87.07 billion.

While it may seem at first glance that insiders have bought shares of Rivian recently, this is only because of the company’s November initial public offering. With an IPO, insiders will have their private shares converted to public shares, and they will typically be restricted from trading the stock for a certain period of time (usually six months).

Legacy automakers getting into EVs

Aside from EV startups, legacy automakers are also developing EVs now that it seems clear gas-powered automobiles will eventually be phased out entirely and replaced with their electric cousins. Foremost among them, at least in the U.S., is General Motors, which already has the Chevy Bolt on the roads and recently began deliveries of the Hummer EV. GM also sells has a joint venture in China that produces EVs such as the Wuling Mini EV.

GM’s stock has been infused with new life thanks to its EV program. The transition has investors viewing it more as a growth stock rather than a cyclical one, helping shares rise by 38% over the past year to trade around $55.16 for a market cap of $80.08 billion.

Despite this positive trend, though, insiders have been exclusively selling GM over the past year. The most recent insider buys were in May of 2020. Though the difference between insider buying and selling is not quite as stark as Tesla’s, it is still noteworthy.

GM’s biggest direct competitor, fellow Detroit-based automaker Ford Motor Co. ( F, Financial), also has big plans for its EV program, though as of the writing of this article, it has not yet produced any EVs for sale. Over the next 24 months, Ford plans to produce approximately 600,000 EVs, with its model lineup consisting of the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning and the E-Transit.

Ford isn’t expected to begin deliveries of its EVs until at least the spring of 2022, but that hasn’t stopped investors from being enthusiastic about electric models of some of the most famous American car models hitting the roads. Shares of the soon-to-be EV maker are up 124% year over year to $19.77 per share for a market cap of $79.01 billion.

Notably, Ford has seen more recent insider buys compared to other U.S.-based EV producers. William Clay Ford Jr., executive chair and member of the founding family, bought shares just last week on Dec. 12, and a director was buying shares this past February. However, the fact that it has not yet begun deliveries should be taken into consideration. It seems insiders are far keener to buy shares of their company before deliveries begin and watch the stock run up later.

Takeaways

With growth stocks, the best time to invest is early on, when the company has not yet proven itself in the public eye. Such stocks are risky for retail investors who have limited access to information about publicly traded companies.

Recent buys from insiders can be a signal that insiders expect the stock price to move up soon, though this is far from being a certainty.

Of the stocks above, only Ford and Rivian have recorded insider buys over the past year. Although Rivian’s insider buys were the result of the IPO process, it does have an upcoming catalyst since it aims to ramp up its deliveries soon. For the most part, EV insiders seem content to hold onto their shares and sell some for cash every now and again.