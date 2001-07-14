Marret Asset Management Announces Special Distribution Related to the Sale of New Elk Coal Company, LLC, by Cline Mining Corporation

Marret Asset Management Inc. (“Marret”) announces that Marret High Yield Strategies Fund (“MHY”) (CSE: MHY.UN) will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.0952 per unit on December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 23, 2021. This distribution is in connection with the termination and continued liquidation of the Private+Portfolios. Marret Multi-Strategy Income Fund (“MMF”) (CSE: MMF.UN) will not pay a distribution as its liabilities exceed the amounts received from Cline Mining Corporation relating to the Deferred Closing Payment.

About Marret Asset Management Inc.

Marret specializes in fixed income and particularly in high-yield debt strategies.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the expressions “seeks”, “expects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “will”, “target” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Marret and the managers of the underlying portfolios regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Marret believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, Marret can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under “Risks Factors” in the annual information forms of MHY and MMF dated March 26, 2021. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Marret undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

