Investment Managers Series Trust Buys Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp, Provident Acquisition Corp, OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp

- New Purchases: LAAA, PAQC, OTEC, FLME, GPCO, BSGA, ALTU, MSAC, HCCC, MCAF, FTEV, BTAQ, JCIC, IBER, KWAC, KAIR, GACQ, DUNE, NBST,
- Added Positions: FINM,
- Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (LAAA) - 39,409 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Provident Acquisition Corp (PAQC) - 35,000 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (OTEC) - 28,646 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME) - 28,198 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Golden Path Acquisition Corp (GPCO) - 25,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.84%. The holding were 39,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Provident Acquisition Corp (PAQC)
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in Provident Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.59%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (OTEC)
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 28,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME)
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in Flame Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 28,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Golden Path Acquisition Corp (GPCO)
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in Golden Path Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (BSGA)
Investment Managers Series Trust initiated holding in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)
Investment Managers Series Trust added to a holding in Marlin Technology Corp by 659.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.
