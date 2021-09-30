AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund Buys Corning Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Paychex Inc

New Purchases: GLW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Corning Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aam+bahl+and+gaynor+income+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 469,034 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 545,442 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,208 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 879,891 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 138,933 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 518,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 48.37%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 23.12%. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 367,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.