CGI files 2021 Annual Disclosure Documents

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its 2021 Annual Information Form and its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on February 2, 2022.

CGI has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Form 40-F, the 2021 Annual Information Form, along with its previously-filed Fiscal 2021 Results (collectively referred to herein as its "2021 Annual Report").

An electronic version of CGI's annual filings, including its 2021 Management Proxy Circular, 2021 Annual Information Form and 2021 Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors.

Notice and Access
CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website sedar.com.

Registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at +1-866-962-0498 (Canada and U.S.) or +1-514-982-8716 (International) and entering the control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. Objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Broadridge Investor Communication Corporation toll free at +1-877-907-7643 (Canada and U.S.), or at +1-303-562-9306 (International, in French) or +1-303-562-9305 (International, in English), and entering the control number indicated on the voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. To ensure that materials are received in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests for paper copies of meeting materials must be received no later than January 19, 2022.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO11920&sd=2021-12-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-files-2021-annual-disclosure-documents-301447729.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO11920&Transmission_Id=202112171819PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO11920&DateId=20211217
