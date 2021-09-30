Logo
Northern Lights Fund Trust Buys Chindata Group Holdings, NewLake Capital Partners Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Lights Fund Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Chindata Group Holdings, NewLake Capital Partners Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, VNET Group Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Extra Space Storage Inc, SL Green Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, Northern Lights Fund Trust owns 36 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altegris's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altegris/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altegris
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 743,081 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.27%
  2. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,372,238 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 197,857 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
  4. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 5,685,010 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.85%
  5. VNET Group Inc (VNET) - 2,641,523 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.28%
New Purchase: NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP)

Northern Lights Fund Trust initiated holding in NewLake Capital Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 794,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by 103.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 5,685,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 743,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VNET Group Inc (VNET)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,641,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 506,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 115,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 77.69%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 141,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Northern Lights Fund Trust sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Northern Lights Fund Trust sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6.

Reduced: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 9999%. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 1.8%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -199,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 1.21%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -621,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.5%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held 319,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 27.84%. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held 99,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $81.72, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -159,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.



