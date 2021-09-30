Northern Lights Fund Trust Buys Chindata Group Holdings, NewLake Capital Partners Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust

- New Purchases: NLCP,
- Added Positions: CD, CZR, VNET, VNO, GDS, ESRT, FTAI, LSI, WYNN, DBRG,
- Reduced Positions: NSA, EXR, SWCH, AMT, IIPR, EQIX, ARE, INVH, SBAC, ELS, PLD, SUI, SLG, REXR,
- Sold Out: HGV, VAC,
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 743,081 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.27%
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,372,238 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 197,857 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 5,685,010 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.85%
- VNET Group Inc (VNET) - 2,641,523 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.28%
Northern Lights Fund Trust initiated holding in NewLake Capital Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 794,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd by 103.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 5,685,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 743,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in VNET Group Inc by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,641,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 506,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 115,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 77.69%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 141,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Northern Lights Fund Trust sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $42.36.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Northern Lights Fund Trust sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6.Reduced: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 9999%. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 1.8%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -199,673 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 1.21%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -621,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.5%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held 319,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 27.84%. The sale prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held 99,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Northern Lights Fund Trust reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $81.72, with an estimated average price of $73.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Northern Lights Fund Trust still held -159,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altegris. Also check out:
