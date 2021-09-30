Biondo Focus Fund Buys ShockWave Medical Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Boeing Co

New Purchases: SWAV, SHOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ShockWave Medical Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Focus Fund. As of 2021Q3, Biondo Focus Fund owns 22 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,000 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 22,500 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Block Inc (SQ) - 27,500 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 20,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66. The stock is now traded at around $171.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1323.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.