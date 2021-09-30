Biondo Focus Fund Buys ShockWave Medical Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Boeing Co

- New Purchases: SWAV, SHOP,
- Added Positions: ILMN,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, EXAS, TDOC, ADBE, AAPL, TEAM,
- Sold Out: BA,
For the details of Biondo Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Biondo Focus Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,000 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 22,500 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio.
- Block Inc (SQ) - 27,500 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio.
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 20,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 15,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66. The stock is now traded at around $171.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1323.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Biondo Focus Fund. Also check out:
1. Biondo Focus Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biondo Focus Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biondo Focus Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biondo Focus Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment