Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that it has issued 1,873,482 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to the vendors of the Medicine Springs Project under the terms of the Medicine Springs Option Agreement and the subsequent Option/Joint Venture Agreement with Reyna Silver Corp. (see NLR announcement October 5, 2020).

The Shares are subject to the standard 4 month plus one day hold period.

In addition, the Company announces 12,627,772 previously issued common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.075 with the private placement announcement January 3 , 2020 expiring January 22, 2022 the board has extended the expiry date by 36 months to January 22, 2025.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

