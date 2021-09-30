Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

New Purchases: PEL, RAIZ4.PFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Co, Coupang Inc, sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Kingdee International Software Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 28,403,310 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 15,251,820 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 4,341,930 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 4,334,400 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 7,497,733 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2198.55 and $2814.1, with an estimated average price of $2527.68. The stock is now traded at around $2516.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,696,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Raizen SA. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,520,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by 110.17%. The purchase prices were between $662.1 and $759, with an estimated average price of $696.91. The stock is now traded at around $656.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,501,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $209500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 612,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 109.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,056,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 474.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 504,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. The sale prices were between $604.8 and $717.15, with an estimated average price of $659.09.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 5,023,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 29.13%. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 1,175,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.