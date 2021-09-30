Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

- New Purchases: PEL, RAIZ4.PFD,
- Added Positions: HDFCLIFE, 005380, PBR, CPNG, STNE, TCS, 03690, TECHM, 00700, 2330, RELIANCE, 005935, 09988, HDFC, 005930, SBER, MELI, MGNT, PBR.A.PFD, SE, FM, 051910, LUN, IDFCFIRSTB, 000333, B3SA3, NPN, WALMEX, MARUTI, CX, 03968, HUYA, OZON, 241560, LU, MOEX, 01024, 006400, 02899, 035420, 000660, 09618, 06690, 000001, 00175, 02313, KGH, GFNORTEO, ULTRACEMCO,
- Reduced Positions: VALE, 2454, KC, ZLAB, 300750, 02331, BBD, BBRI, MNOD,
- Sold Out: ICICIPRULI, 00268,
For the details of Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+emerging+markets+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 28,403,310 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 15,251,820 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 4,341,930 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 4,334,400 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 7,497,733 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2198.55 and $2814.1, with an estimated average price of $2527.68. The stock is now traded at around $2516.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,696,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Raizen SA (RAIZ4.PFD)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Raizen SA. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,520,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFCLIFE)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by 110.17%. The purchase prices were between $662.1 and $759, with an estimated average price of $696.91. The stock is now traded at around $656.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,501,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $209500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 612,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 109.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,056,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 474.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 504,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (ICICIPRULI)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. The sale prices were between $604.8 and $717.15, with an estimated average price of $659.09.Sold Out: Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd (00268)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $25.46.Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 5,023,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 29.13%. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 1,175,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Also check out:
