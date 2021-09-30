Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Piramal Enterprises, Raizen SA, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Co, Coupang Inc, sells Vale SA, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Kingdee International Software Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+emerging+markets+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 28,403,310 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 15,251,820 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 4,341,930 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 4,334,400 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 7,497,733 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
New Purchase: Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Piramal Enterprises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2198.55 and $2814.1, with an estimated average price of $2527.68. The stock is now traded at around $2516.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,696,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raizen SA (RAIZ4.PFD)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in Raizen SA. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 37,520,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFCLIFE)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by 110.17%. The purchase prices were between $662.1 and $759, with an estimated average price of $696.91. The stock is now traded at around $656.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,501,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $200000 and $242000, with an estimated average price of $217554. The stock is now traded at around $209500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 612,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 109.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,056,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 474.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 504,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (ICICIPRULI)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. The sale prices were between $604.8 and $717.15, with an estimated average price of $659.09.

Sold Out: Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd (00268)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund sold out a holding in Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 5,023,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 29.13%. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund still held 1,175,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider