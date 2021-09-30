Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund Buys Anker Innovations Technology Co, Beijing United Information Technology Co, Sells Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co

New Purchases: 300866,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anker Innovations Technology Co, Beijing United Information Technology Co, sells Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,China A Shares Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund owns 34 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 1,900 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd (002821) - 2,100 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Midea Group Co Ltd (000333) - 8,300 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124) - 9,150 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd (002050) - 25,220 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $95.67 and $163.85, with an estimated average price of $118.89. The stock is now traded at around $105.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund added to a holding in Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $92.08 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd by 35.42%. The sale prices were between $130 and $204.51, with an estimated average price of $159.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund still held 3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.