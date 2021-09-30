Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund Buys Anker Innovations Technology Co, Beijing United Information Technology Co, Sells Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co

For the details of Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+china+a+shares+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 1,900 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio.
- Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd (002821) - 2,100 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- Midea Group Co Ltd (000333) - 8,300 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
- Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124) - 9,150 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co Ltd (002050) - 25,220 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $95.67 and $163.85, with an estimated average price of $118.89. The stock is now traded at around $105.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd (603613)
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund added to a holding in Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $92.08 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347)
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd by 35.42%. The sale prices were between $130 and $204.51, with an estimated average price of $159.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund still held 3,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.
