Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Rakuten Group Inc, Adevinta ASA, Sells Alphabet Inc, Lyft Inc, Markel Corp

- New Purchases: PTON, 4755, JXN,
- Added Positions: ADE, TWLO, 9984, 03690, 09618, 09988,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, AMZN, GOOGL, MA,
- Sold Out: LYFT, MKL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 228 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 306 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 292 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 396 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 8,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rakuten Group Inc (4755)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund initiated holding in Rakuten Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1044 and $1358, with an estimated average price of $1197.79. The stock is now traded at around $1112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adevinta ASA (ADE)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $146 and $188.1, with an estimated average price of $170.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $273.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meituan (03690)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $225.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1184 and $1282.99, with an estimated average price of $1233.06.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2834.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship Equities Fund still held 29 shares as of 2021-09-30.
