Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Buys Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Aker Carbon Capture AS, Sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Burberry Group PLC

- New Purchases: 03347, 02269, ACC, AMBU B, FUTU,
- Added Positions: ZLAB, 09988, 03690, ICICIGI, CSL, CHR, 00700, SE, TME, 01833,
- Reduced Positions: 8015, MELI, 2330, NZYM B, EXPN, 6273, 7309, ASML, DSV, KGP, 005930, NESN, HDFC, SAP, DB1, G24, RBA, EPI B, EDEN, CRH, ATCO B,
- Sold Out: ITX, BRBY, GRF, GRFS, GRF.P,
For the details of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+alpha+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 104,039 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 7,159,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,409,672 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,458,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
- Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 2,326,462 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130 and $183.8, with an estimated average price of $156.09. The stock is now traded at around $112.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,127,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,391,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aker Carbon Capture AS (ACC)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Aker Carbon Capture AS. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,779,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ambu A/S (AMBU B)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Ambu A/S. The purchase prices were between $183.35 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $216.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 642,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 188,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 2334.02%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $178.37, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 153,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meituan (03690)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $225.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,902,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd (ICICIGI)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $1436.8 and $1638.05, with an estimated average price of $1535.66. The stock is now traded at around $1358.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,735,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSL Ltd (CSL)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in CSL Ltd by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $275.15 and $312.99, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 268,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $506.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 398,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $212.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 96,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Industria De Diseno Textil SA (ITX)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.63.Sold Out: Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Burberry Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.68.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRF)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $21.15.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRF.P)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund. Also check out:
1. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment