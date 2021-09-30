Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Buys Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Aker Carbon Capture AS, Sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Burberry Group PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Aker Carbon Capture AS, Ambu A/S, Futu Holdings, sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Burberry Group PLC, Grifols SA, Grifols SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International Alpha Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund owns 76 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 104,039 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 7,159,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,409,672 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,458,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 2,326,462 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130 and $183.8, with an estimated average price of $156.09. The stock is now traded at around $112.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,127,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,391,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Aker Carbon Capture AS. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,779,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Ambu A/S. The purchase prices were between $183.35 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $216.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 642,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $111.09. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 188,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 2334.02%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $178.37, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 153,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $225.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,902,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $1436.8 and $1638.05, with an estimated average price of $1535.66. The stock is now traded at around $1358.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,735,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in CSL Ltd by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $275.15 and $312.99, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 268,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $506.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 398,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $212.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 96,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.63.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Burberry Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $20.32 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $21.15.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $15.16.

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $12.92.