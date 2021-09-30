Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA, Ocado Group PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund owns 25 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+concentrated+growth+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 25,422 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,085 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% Meituan (03690) - 259,400 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 20,152 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 2,592 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%

Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 220,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $235.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.