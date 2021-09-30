Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA, Ocado Group PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: 09988,
- Added Positions: SPOT, ZAL, MELI, ASML, OCDO, 03690, ADYEN, 00700, RMS, 2413, KER, DHER, GMAB, SHOP, RACE, NIO, KINV B, OR, 02318, ATCO B,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, NVDA, MRNA,
- Sold Out: BABA,
For the details of Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+concentrated+growth+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 25,422 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 8,085 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
- Meituan (03690) - 259,400 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 20,152 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
- Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 2,592 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 220,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $235.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 166,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baillie Gifford International Concentrated Growth Equities Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.
