Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund Buys Orsted A/S, Deere, Coursera Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Tesla Inc, Glaukos Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Orsted A/S, Deere, Coursera Inc, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, sells Moderna Inc, Tesla Inc, Glaukos Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+positive+change+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 42,138 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.11%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 18,909 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 541,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,856 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,240 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.86%
Added: Orsted A/S (ORSTED)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Orsted A/S by 105.57%. The purchase prices were between $848.8 and $1048, with an estimated average price of $947.82. The stock is now traded at around $831.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 47,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Deere & Co by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 18,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 152.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 96,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,042,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $506.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $84.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
