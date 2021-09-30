Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund Buys Orsted A/S, Deere, Coursera Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Tesla Inc, Glaukos Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Orsted A/S, Deere, Coursera Inc, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, sells Moderna Inc, Tesla Inc, Glaukos Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Positive Change Equities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baillie Gifford

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 42,138 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.11% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 18,909 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 541,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,856 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.30% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,240 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.86%

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Orsted A/S by 105.57%. The purchase prices were between $848.8 and $1048, with an estimated average price of $947.82. The stock is now traded at around $831.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 47,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Deere & Co by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 18,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 152.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $43.31, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 96,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,042,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64. The stock is now traded at around $506.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Equities Fund sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $84.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.