Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Coupang Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Coupang Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Long Term Global Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 179,803 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,938 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 67,698 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 230,849 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% Meituan (03690) - 1,488,600 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,759,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $477 and $569, with an estimated average price of $520.95. The stock is now traded at around $651.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 147,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $494 and $935, with an estimated average price of $672.44. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 698,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.