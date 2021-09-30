Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Coupang Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group

- New Purchases: 09988, 300750, 09626,
- Added Positions: CPNG, MRNA, AMZN, NVDA, ILMN, 03690, ASML, DXCM, NFLX, 00700, KER, SHOP, TEAM, BNTX, PDD, PTON, NET, ADYEN, FB, WDAY, BGNE, TTD, CRM, SPOT, ISRG, RMS, ZM, DHER, CVNA, BYND, HDFC, NIO,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, TSLA,
- Sold Out: BABA, NTES, TAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 179,803 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,938 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 67,698 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 230,849 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
- Meituan (03690) - 1,488,600 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,759,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $477 and $569, with an estimated average price of $520.95. The stock is now traded at around $651.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 147,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (09626)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $494 and $935, with an estimated average price of $672.44. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 698,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund.
