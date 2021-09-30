Logo
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Coupang Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Coupang Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+long+term+global+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 179,803 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,938 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 67,698 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 230,849 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
  5. Meituan (03690) - 1,488,600 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,759,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $477 and $569, with an estimated average price of $520.95. The stock is now traded at around $651.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 147,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (09626)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $494 and $935, with an estimated average price of $672.44. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 698,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund keeps buying
