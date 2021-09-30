Pioneer Series Trust X Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: VRSK,

Investment company Pioneer Series Trust X Current Portfolio ) buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Humana Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Series Trust X. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer Series Trust X owns 39 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,882,143 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 197,503 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,220 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 959,339 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,743,506 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%

Pioneer Series Trust X initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 385,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust X added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 86.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 515,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust X sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47.

Pioneer Series Trust X sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.