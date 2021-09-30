Pioneer Series Trust X Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: VRSK,
- Added Positions: HLT, MA, EA, CPRT, CRM, EW, SWK, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, MSFT, HUM, AAPL, AMZN, ACN, JNJ, TMO, DHR, QCOM, PYPL, SCHW, BKNG, ADBE, ROST, ICE, CDW, SLB, ORLY, TJX, LLY, APH, ITW, PEP, MSI, ROK, COO, FIS, PGR, MMC,
- Sold Out: MDT, HD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer Fundamental Growth Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,882,143 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 197,503 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 151,220 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 959,339 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,743,506 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91%
Pioneer Series Trust X initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 385,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Pioneer Series Trust X added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 86.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 515,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Pioneer Series Trust X sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Pioneer Series Trust X sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29.
