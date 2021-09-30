Conestoga Funds Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CoStar Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells Grand Canyon Education Inc

- New Purchases: LSPD,
- Added Positions: CSGP, WST, CPRT, TECH, FTNT, RGS, ALGN, IDXX, STE, ANSS, MTN, TFX, VRSK, POOL, JKHY, IT, HEI.A, VEEV, TSCO, ROL, MASI, TYL, GGG, WCN, BFAM, FDS, GWRE, AVLR, BLL, TRU, COUP, XYL, CGNX, FAST, ROP,
- Sold Out: LOPE,
For the details of Conestoga Mid Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conestoga+mid+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Conestoga Mid Cap Fund
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 235 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.68%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 655 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.76%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 245 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 140 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 785 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.04%
Conestoga Funds initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 44.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $449.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Copart Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Regis Corp (RGS)
Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Regis Corp by 79.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Conestoga Funds sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.76 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $89.12.
