Conestoga Funds Buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CoStar Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells Grand Canyon Education Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Conestoga Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CoStar Group Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Copart Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells Grand Canyon Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conestoga Funds. As of 2021Q3, Conestoga Funds owns 36 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Conestoga Mid Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conestoga+mid+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Conestoga Mid Cap Fund
  1. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 235 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.68%
  2. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 655 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.76%
  3. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 245 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
  4. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 140 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 785 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.04%
New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Conestoga Funds initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 44.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $449.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Copart Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.42 and $152.27, with an estimated average price of $142.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regis Corp (RGS)

Conestoga Funds added to a holding in Regis Corp by 79.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Conestoga Funds sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.76 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $89.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Conestoga Mid Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Conestoga Mid Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Conestoga Mid Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Conestoga Mid Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Conestoga Mid Cap Fund keeps buying
