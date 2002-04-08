TECNOGLASS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tecnoglass Inc. on Behalf of Tecnoglass Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tecnoglass Inc. (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”) ( TGLS) on behalf of Tecnoglass stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Tecnoglass has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tecnoglass shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information: