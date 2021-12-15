Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer Sold $1.6 million of Shares
Chairman, CEO & President of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Sayer (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of DXCM on 12/15/2021 at an average price of $535.97 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.
For the complete insider trading history of DXCM, click here.
