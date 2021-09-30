Logo
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii Buys Phillips Edison Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Icon PLC, Sells , Atotech, Signature Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips Edison Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Icon PLC, Cohu Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, sells , Atotech, Signature Bank, Compass Minerals International Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii. As of 2021Q3, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii owns 113 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFS New Discovery Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfs+new+discovery+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MFS New Discovery Value Portfolio
  1. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 39,006 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.12%
  2. Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 43,464 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
  3. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 21,117 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
  4. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 45,796 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
  5. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 14,129 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Icon PLC by 567.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Imax Corp (IMAX)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Imax Corp by 56.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $65.52 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $42.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.

Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 10,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 32,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.26%. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 6,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: APi Group Corp (APG)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in APi Group Corp by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 22,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 50.92%. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 11,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 5,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Author's Avatar

insider