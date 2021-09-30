Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii Buys Phillips Edison Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Icon PLC, Sells , Atotech, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: PECO, FIBK, COHU, AMBP, CCMP, NVST, TCBI,
- Added Positions: ICLR, IGT, NOMD, IMAX, PB, ZUMZ, NVT, VNOM, URBN, KALU, ACIW, VC, CATY, AXTA, BERY, GPK, ESRT, SKX, SASR, ESI, ECPG, LKQ, PAYA, NWL, TWO, POR, PAGP, BKH, PLXS, AVNT, PINC, ZION, CNO, CACI, EWBC, CHX, OGN, SJI, EFN, VRNT, MEI, BOH, BNL, LXP, TRS, TWNK, NJR, THG, STAG, RE, DVN, WH, AGTI, ARNC, UNVR, SIGI, DSEY, NSA, SNDR, ILPT, ZWS, UMBF, TOL, SLGN, BC, SFTC, AL, TRTN, ENR, BRKL, PAE, WNS, FNKO, OC, DEI, AWI, EGHT, UMPQ, RRX, HAFC, LASR, GMS, SRI, BV, EPAC, RGS,
- Reduced Positions: BRX, MGY, SLM, OPI, APG, SPNT, LKFN, LOPE, TGH, KBR, LSI, FHB, ECOL, WCC, WTFC, PTVE, PBH, PVH, SYNH,
- Sold Out: STMP, ATC, SBNY, CMP, QDEL, PWR,
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 39,006 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.12%
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 43,464 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 21,117 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 45,796 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 14,129 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $31, with an estimated average price of $27.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.74 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $42.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Icon PLC by 567.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 39,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Imax Corp (IMAX)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Imax Corp by 56.38%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $65.52 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $69.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $42.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (STMP)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $114.31 and $157.32, with an estimated average price of $134.41.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $100.33.Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 10,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 22.96%. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 32,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.26%. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $27.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 6,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: APi Group Corp (APG)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in APi Group Corp by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 22,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 50.92%. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 11,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii reduced to a holding in Lakeland Financial Corp by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Iii still held 5,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.
