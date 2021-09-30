Pioneer Series Trust Xiv Buys RELX PLC, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells LG Chem, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VRSK,
- Added Positions: REL, HLT, 00700, EA, EW, TSM, GOOG, 3382, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, MA, TMO, ULVR, HAG, ICE, MC, CPG, CDW, PGR, SWK, CRM, APH, SCHW, QCOM, ROST, PYPL, SLB, PEP, TJX, MSI, CPRT, LLY, JNJ, ADBE, COO, HUM, MDT, FIS, ACN, ITW, ROK, MMC,
- Reduced Positions: ZBH,
- Sold Out: 051910, ORLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer Global Sustainable Growth Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 42 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 320 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 606 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382) - 1,300 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RELX PLC (REL)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv added to a holding in RELX PLC by 114.88%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 114.65%. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $140.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $438.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: LG Chem Ltd (051910)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv sold out a holding in LG Chem Ltd. The sale prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Pioneer Series Trust Xiv sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88.
