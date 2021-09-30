Logo
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund Buys PPG Industries Inc, State Street Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Wynn Resorts, Corteva Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys PPG Industries Inc, State Street Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, VICI Properties Inc, sells Wynn Resorts, Corteva Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Paycom Software Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund owns 107 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund
  1. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 179,522 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 105,544 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.54%
  3. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 194,886 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.24%
  4. East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) - 117,651 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
  5. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 61,044 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $164.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 32,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 47,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $125.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,276 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,221 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 87.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 86,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 70,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Ball Corp by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 105,544 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 194,886 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01.

Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Reduced: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 57.01%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 20,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Markel Corp (MKL)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Markel Corp by 47.08%. The sale prices were between $1184 and $1282.99, with an estimated average price of $1233.06. The stock is now traded at around $1220.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 2,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 28.77%. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 79,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $131.52 and $153.94, with an estimated average price of $142.67. The stock is now traded at around $130.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 36,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 23.86%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $142.35, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $125.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 51,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 30.42%. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $171.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund still held 28,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

