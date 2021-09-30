Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Global Payments Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: MRNA, ALNY, AFRM, SHOP, DLO, TOST,

MRNA, ALNY, AFRM, SHOP, DLO, TOST, Added Positions: VRSK, MKC, UNP, BA,

VRSK, MKC, UNP, BA, Reduced Positions: NVDA, V, AMZN, ADBE, EL, GMAB, TXG, AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, FB, AMT, MRVL, KO, WST, EQIX, MA, SHW, WDAY, GOOGL, NKE, GOOG, SCHW, NFLX, MLM, SPLK, FIS, MCD, ROST, BMRN, TSLA, LLY, UPS, DHR, ISRG, ECL, BSX, SNOW, TEAM, ETSY, NOW, LULU, SGEN, OKTA, HUBS, APH, WMT, DE, VEEV, ILMN, SNAP, GH, CHGG, PVH, XM, MNST, MDLZ, ADPT, APTV, PODD, PATH, FTCH, SRPT, LYV, LIN, ICE, BILL, AMWL, CMG, DNMR,

NVDA, V, AMZN, ADBE, EL, GMAB, TXG, AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, FB, AMT, MRVL, KO, WST, EQIX, MA, SHW, WDAY, GOOGL, NKE, GOOG, SCHW, NFLX, MLM, SPLK, FIS, MCD, ROST, BMRN, TSLA, LLY, UPS, DHR, ISRG, ECL, BSX, SNOW, TEAM, ETSY, NOW, LULU, SGEN, OKTA, HUBS, APH, WMT, DE, VEEV, ILMN, SNAP, GH, CHGG, PVH, XM, MNST, MDLZ, ADPT, APTV, PODD, PATH, FTCH, SRPT, LYV, LIN, ICE, BILL, AMWL, CMG, DNMR, Sold Out: GPN, BMY, AI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, McCormick Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Global Payments Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, C3.ai Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+strategic+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,418 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,058 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,269 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,936 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 52,467 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1323.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $69, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $192.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Strategic Growth Fund sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01.