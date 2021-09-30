Logo
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Buys ExlService Holdings Inc, SouthState Corp, Patterson Inc, Sells Integer Holdings Corp, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Staar Surgical Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund (Current Portfolio) buys ExlService Holdings Inc, SouthState Corp, Patterson Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, sells Integer Holdings Corp, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Terreno Realty Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund owns 513 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+small+cap+equity+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund
  1. SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 6,461 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.51%
  2. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 18,922 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
  3. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 29,011 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  4. Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 10,475 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  5. Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 9,990 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
New Purchase: SouthState Corp (SSB)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in SouthState Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.25 and $126.24, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.38 and $77.96, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Korn Ferry by 473.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.35 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $69.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 486.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kennametal Inc (KMT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Kennametal Inc by 1435.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.18 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 1054.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 265.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First BanCorp (FBP)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in First BanCorp by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 59,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $162.68, with an estimated average price of $140.26.

Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $57.3 and $65.31, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Sold Out: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in CVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.89 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $19.76.

Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $33.88 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $38.67.

Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund. Also check out:

1. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund keeps buying
