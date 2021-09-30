Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Buys ExlService Holdings Inc, SouthState Corp, Patterson Inc, Sells Integer Holdings Corp, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Staar Surgical Co

- New Purchases: EXLS, SSB, PDCO, ASO, CCOI, BLMN, CWEN, KBH, PING, AAN, KW, GNK, BRP, SAFM, QLYS, ARVN, LPG, CNDT, BEAM, HSII, FCF, CPSI, SSTK, FORR, MLI, PRFT, WSFS, THRY, KAMN, EGLE, ARNA, KLIC, MLAB, COKE, TPIC, CATC, DRNA, BE, DTIL, HBNC, JNCE, KOD, SMED, DIN, ROG, STRO, AIN, KFRC, LSCC, BTU, PFIS, HMST, ECOL, INSM, DGICA, MAXR, VCEL, BLI, MWA, OMCL, TRST, BOOM, MCS, RUBY, SCSC, CMBM, KYMR, TWI, FNLC, CBU, CRTX, DAN, ZNTL, NYMT, TMST, SGRY, ANAB, CTBI, BZH, PUMP, HLIT, CPF, MPB, RIGL, BFST, DCPH, SURF, UVSP, ACCD, FOR, SI, MDGL, OLMA, MCBC, CCB, CSTR, ALVR, BSIG, AR, XBIT, POLY, ITRI, CNXN, CRAI, KRON, ALLK, CRDF, FIXX, PGNY, RPD, GSAT, FISI, MGNX, BH, CWST, HCCI, RNA, AROW, AMTI, SITM, BSRR, CHEF, TPC, SLDB, VOR, FLGT, FREQ, INBX, VOXX, SBTX, FF, HBCP,
- Added Positions: KFY, COLB, KMT, NTCT, STAG, FBP, COHU, OUT, CTS, SHEN, GLNG, EDIT, AMN, NSTG, CSTM, WK, LADR, MTX, AUB, NSA, VSH, SMCI, DNLI, BOX, MIME, TOWN, EAF, FBK, MTDR, ZIXI, ILPT, SB, TTGT, MBI, HCC, AMC, CVET, GSHD, VEC, IOSP, BBSI, MGNI, SEAS, MNTV, TITN, AVIR, APPN, DVAX, MBIN, NTLA, AMRK, GBT, RAMP, NXGN, VREX, DDD, TIPT, HSKA, HCAT, EXTR, GPRO, BCRX, VIR, CHX, BBIO, CMPR, WIRE, SHAK, TLYS, GRPN, SFIX, CUBI, ODC, CIM, ALLO, TWST, EXPO, DOMO, VSTO, ANIP, TXRH, NWN, CRNC, LMAT, SFST, KOS, AMNB, CAC, EB, HAFC, LIVN, RUTH, QNST, ARNC, RPT, ZWS, GNW, APLS, ASGN, SXC, WERN, THR, DAKT, MC, COLL, IMAX, CRY, PTGX, PBYI, EBS, ANGO, GOLF, TEN, FRBA, DSGN, CYH, IGT, PSN, NBR, VRNS, RVP, NX, OVV, ORGO, BLX, LC, EGAN, MGY, ZUO, MARA, SLCA, MHO,
- Reduced Positions: ITGR, PBH, TRNO, GT, LXP, HVT, BOOT, CDMO, ARWR, SIG, M, WSC, ROIC, PFGC, MMSI, POR, SONO, TRUE, ROLL, CIO, THC, ABCB, CNK, OPK, BDC, BCOV, AMBA, SUM, AEO, KOP, UBA, PDCE, PDM, CARG, BCC, CALX, SEM, TENB, UPLD, CVLT, HOMB, VCYT, RDNT, BDSI, SPSC, RUSHA, SHOO, SSD, SWAV, AMRS, MSTR, LPRO, LGIH, OII, AXL, MEDP, CDEV, NHC, FLWS, RRR, PFSI, EME, URBN, UCTT, INSP, VC, TROX, FATE, EGRX, WTI, MLR, USPH, SAVA, ICHR, HBIO, ALDX, KNSL, SM, MYGN, HRI, EPAY, NXRT, AFMD, HEES, CADE, CADE, BY, ACIW, TRTN, IRDM, DOOR, HAYN, DSKE, OOMA, TEX, PACB, FOCS, MATW, CHCT, EVRI, MOV, OPY, REX, LE, FNKO, UE, GHL, JYNT, ACLS, TBBK, FOLD, CARS, ADNT, NKLA, IBOC, AMPH, FFWM, TPH, ADC, ATKR, AC, SSP, RIOT, NDLS, MRC, DDS, PRIM, SRNE, QMCO, STRL, MVIS, SPFI, CSLT, IRBT, SKT, BGS,
- Sold Out: STAA, NWE, PCH, CVBF, ANF, APAM, ABR, GTN, SCVL, PJT, GOOD, KN, COWN, XNCR, ELY, ENDP, REZI, UPWK, ACBI, HEAR, VICR, CAL, HL, RVI, IRT, TBIO, STMP, HTLF, POWL, EGP, ASAN, ACAD, SBSI, EVC, ZUMZ, PRG, CSGS, DGII, GBCI, PLAY, CRK, SWX, HLNE, YEXT, TMHC, WAFD, CNS, DBI, LGF.A, ESGR, SNBR, NVTA, TISI, WSR, FLXN, CPRX, JBSS, MTSI, AVA, KDMN, WETF, AIR, CMO, FIX, GLT, HNI, RPAI, WW, ARRY, APPS, CMCO, CNSL, AAT, GNL, OPRX, CAR, CNTY, CONN, OCGN, UCBI, CHS, CPE, MUSA, CSOD, DRRX, PFC, FGEN, MTRX, TBK, HLX, CSR, LGF.B, OXM, TNET, LBRT, BBCP, MP, FMBI, INOV, JRVR, MEIP, OSIS, AVD, FSS, MXL, NGVT, SWN, HOOK, CCXI, MSON, PRAA, QADA, BIG, GTS, IPI, SCS, STNG, TNK, WOR, BNGO, GMTX, RXRX, STEM, AMCX, HURN, INO, SYRS, WKHS, B, HSC, KRA, NGVC, PBF, WNC, ALTM, LASR, ALEC, NUVB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund
- SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 6,461 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.51%
- Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 18,922 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 29,011 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 10,475 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 9,990 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in SouthState Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $82.07, with an estimated average price of $71.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.25 and $126.24, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 24,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.38 and $77.96, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Korn Ferry by 473.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.35 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $69.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc by 486.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kennametal Inc (KMT)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Kennametal Inc by 1435.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.18 and $38.03, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 1054.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 26,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 265.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First BanCorp (FBP)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in First BanCorp by 194.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 59,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $162.68, with an estimated average price of $140.26.Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $57.3 and $65.31, with an estimated average price of $62.13.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.24.Sold Out: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in CVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.89 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $19.76.Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $33.88 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $38.67.Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Small Cap Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $50.51.
