Farmers Edge Inc. Announces Departure of Board Member Lawrence Zucker

Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced the resignation of Lawrence Zucker as a member of the Board of Directors.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Zucker for his contributions to the Company since he joined the board in 2015,” said Bill McFarland, Chair of the Board. “Mr. Zucker and Osmington have been valuable contributors in helping Farmers Edge grow and in the completion of its IPO earlier this year.”

