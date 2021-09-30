Voya PARTNERS INC Buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: PATH, TTD, SQ, S, S, CDAY, 03690, PDD, BILL, TOST,

PATH, TTD, SQ, S, S, CDAY, 03690, PDD, BILL, TOST, Added Positions: SPOT, APT, MDB, GNRC, DASH, RBLX, CRM, NOW, ZM, SNOW, AFRM, SNAP, MTCH, ALGN, SE, CPNG, NFLX, TDY, INTU, AZN, SHOP, AVTR, HCA, ROST, ASML, ISRG, DDOG, TRU, AIR, LULU, SYK, DKNG, AMD, RACE, FDX, GPN, NVDA, NKE, TSM, UNH, CMG, FTCH, AVLR, BKNG, XP, WYNN, LVS, CVNA, CTAS, CI, BHG,

SPOT, APT, MDB, GNRC, DASH, RBLX, CRM, NOW, ZM, SNOW, AFRM, SNAP, MTCH, ALGN, SE, CPNG, NFLX, TDY, INTU, AZN, SHOP, AVTR, HCA, ROST, ASML, ISRG, DDOG, TRU, AIR, LULU, SYK, DKNG, AMD, RACE, FDX, GPN, NVDA, NKE, TSM, UNH, CMG, FTCH, AVLR, BKNG, XP, WYNN, LVS, CVNA, CTAS, CI, BHG, Reduced Positions: MA, V, SPLK, BABA, LIN, ROP, PYPL, APTV, 00700, HUM, LLY, ZBRA, ANTM, SPGI, COUP, INCY, PINS, FISV, TW,

MA, V, SPLK, BABA, LIN, ROP, PYPL, APTV, 00700, HUM, LLY, ZBRA, ANTM, SPGI, COUP, INCY, PINS, FISV, TW, Sold Out: FIS, VRTX, CMI, CLVT, EFX, MQ, PLTK,

Investment company Voya PARTNERS INC Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Afterpay, Block Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya PARTNERS INC. As of 2021Q3, Voya PARTNERS INC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vy%28r%29+t.+rowe+price+growth+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,734 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 678,533 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 362,375 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,057 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,709 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 220,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 102,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $167.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 131.96%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $235.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 93,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Afterpay Ltd by 73.59%. The purchase prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 190,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $497.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $357.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 76,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 73,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92.

Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 103,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.8%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 207,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.69%. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 58,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 58,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 81.69%. The sale prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 4,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 53.51%. The sale prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $158.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 13,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.