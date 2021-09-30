Voya PARTNERS INC Buys Spotify Technology SA, UiPath Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: PATH, TTD, SQ, S, S, CDAY, 03690, PDD, BILL, TOST,
- Added Positions: SPOT, APT, MDB, GNRC, DASH, RBLX, CRM, NOW, ZM, SNOW, AFRM, SNAP, MTCH, ALGN, SE, CPNG, NFLX, TDY, INTU, AZN, SHOP, AVTR, HCA, ROST, ASML, ISRG, DDOG, TRU, AIR, LULU, SYK, DKNG, AMD, RACE, FDX, GPN, NVDA, NKE, TSM, UNH, CMG, FTCH, AVLR, BKNG, XP, WYNN, LVS, CVNA, CTAS, CI, BHG,
- Reduced Positions: MA, V, SPLK, BABA, LIN, ROP, PYPL, APTV, 00700, HUM, LLY, ZBRA, ANTM, SPGI, COUP, INCY, PINS, FISV, TW,
- Sold Out: FIS, VRTX, CMI, CLVT, EFX, MQ, PLTK,
For the details of VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vy%28r%29+t.+rowe+price+growth+equity+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,734 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 678,533 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 362,375 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,057 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,709 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 220,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 102,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $167.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Voya PARTNERS INC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 131.96%. The purchase prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42. The stock is now traded at around $235.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 93,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Afterpay Ltd (APT)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Afterpay Ltd by 73.59%. The purchase prices were between $96.66 and $135.1, with an estimated average price of $122.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 190,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 78.53%. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $497.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $357.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 76,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Voya PARTNERS INC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 73,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $24.4.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $259.92.Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Voya PARTNERS INC sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $349.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 103,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.8%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 207,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.69%. The sale prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 58,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 58,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Linde PLC (LIN)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Linde PLC by 81.69%. The sale prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $333.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 4,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Voya PARTNERS INC reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 53.51%. The sale prices were between $142.3 and $169.76, with an estimated average price of $155.69. The stock is now traded at around $158.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Voya PARTNERS INC still held 13,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio. Also check out:
1. VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VY(R) T. Rowe Price Growth Equity Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment