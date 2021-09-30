VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio Buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA

New Purchases: SPLK, DHR, NVDA, NTRA, OMCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Natera Inc, sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Capcom Co, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,908 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 175,413 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 259,694 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 192,476 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 109,566 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $313.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $278.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.84 and $160.88, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $175.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1421.94%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 332,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3619 and $3815, with an estimated average price of $3706.35.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $78.58.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76.

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.