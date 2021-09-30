VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio Buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio Buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Natera Inc, sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Capcom Co, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vy%28r%29+invesco+oppenheimer+global+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,908 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 175,413 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 259,694 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 192,476 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 109,566 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $313.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $278.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.84 and $160.88, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $175.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1421.94%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 332,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3619 and $3815, with an estimated average price of $3706.35.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $78.58.

Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider