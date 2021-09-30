VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio Buys Analog Devices Inc, Splunk Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells , Electronic Arts Inc, Industria De Diseno Textil SA

- New Purchases: SPLK, DHR, NVDA, NTRA, OMCL,
- Added Positions: ADI, XM, LONN, STNE,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, ITX, 9697, 6954,
- Sold Out: MXIM, EA, 4502, FATE, TWST, ASND,
These are the top 5 holdings of VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,908 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 175,413 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 259,694 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio.
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 192,476 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 109,566 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $313.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,463 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $278.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 46,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.84 and $160.88, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $175.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1421.94%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 332,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3619 and $3815, with an estimated average price of $3706.35.Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $78.58.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76.Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
VY(R) Invesco Oppenheimer Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $112.67 and $176.92, with an estimated average price of $137.27.
