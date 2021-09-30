Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund Buys Philip Morris International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Intuit Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: PM, USB, MMC, APD, TXN, CFG, FTNT, KEY, MCD, RF, NOW, EPAM, NSC, BDX, MRNA, MRK, BKNG, FCX, CHTR, AME, MNST, NTAP, ORLY, RL, MDB, AES, DRI, TFX, AEP, SPG, VAC, DOW, MTZ, AA, LH, PHM, XRAY, NRG, XPO, CSGP, INCY, LII, ON, HAL, EW, CL, DTE, FL, SNPS, AMGN, FANG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund owns 138 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+u.s.+equity+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,559 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,151 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,697 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 33,594 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,464 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 51,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 74,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 85,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1002.20%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $620.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $323.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 85,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 259.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2127.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 52,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 394.37%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in VMware Inc by 501.93%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.