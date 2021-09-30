Logo
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund Buys Philip Morris International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Intuit Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund owns 138 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+u.s.+equity+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,559 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,151 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,697 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 33,594 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,464 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 51,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 74,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 85,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1002.20%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $620.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $323.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 85,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 259.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2127.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 52,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 394.37%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in VMware Inc by 501.93%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund. Also check out:

1. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund keeps buying
