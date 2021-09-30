Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund Buys Philip Morris International Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Intuit Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: PM, USB, MMC, APD, TXN, CFG, FTNT, KEY, MCD, RF, NOW, EPAM, NSC, BDX, MRNA, MRK, BKNG, FCX, CHTR, AME, MNST, NTAP, ORLY, RL, MDB, AES, DRI, TFX, AEP, SPG, VAC, DOW, MTZ, AA, LH, PHM, XRAY, NRG, XPO, CSGP, INCY, LII, ON, HAL, EW, CL, DTE, FL, SNPS, AMGN, FANG,
- Added Positions: INTU, MSFT, ABBV, CAT, CTSH, VMW, IT, PANW, CSX, TSLA, EBAY, SWK, OMC, DOCU, AMH, IBM, FR, GM, INTC, WBA, HUBS, PH, EOG, ADM, ABNB, VRTX, COF, NVDA, WDC, KSS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMAT, ACN, WMT, JEF, OTIS, UPS, ZTS, ALLY, BKR, AMZN, V, WRB, F, INVH, JPM, WLK, LBTYK, GILD, ACGL, WU, AXTA, CMS, HCA, GOOGL, UHS, EL, CI, DDOG, HOLX, VRSN, CPT, CB, BIIB, ELS, PLD, ALGN, UHAL, IQV, ACM, JNJ, UNH, SPGI, MAN, IFF,
- Sold Out: CRM, TJX, TMO, AON, NOC, COST, DIS, FDX, MTN, CE, ODFL, D, CF, DHR, KLAC, BBWI, MCO, ANTM, DHI, ICE, LRCX, MAR, SKX, IBKR, PENN, HES, GPS, MU, TPX, EVR, ELAN, NLY, DRE, ATVI, CHE, BK, PINS, ROKU, MLM, W, PRGO, ROST, LKQ, NLOK, SAGE, MOS, APA, AFG, DOX, KRC, MOH, RSG, HWM,
For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+u.s.+equity+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,559 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,151 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,697 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 33,594 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,464 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 51,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 74,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 28,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 85,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1002.20%. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $620.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $323.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 85,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 259.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 50,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2127.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 52,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 394.37%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in VMware Inc by 501.93%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust U.S. Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.
