Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY,
- Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, GM, CRM, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, JPM, ORCL, GOOGL, JNJ, DE, PG, BAC, UNH, V, PYPL, NVDA, MA, HD, ADBE, NFLX, CSCO, DIS, UNP, CHTR, XOM, CB, BMY, LLY, DHR, INTC, INTU, IBM, BLK, NEE, AXP, KR, MRK, T, PFE, BDX, UPS, TDG, C, SPGI, LIN, LYV, AVGO, ABT, MDT, COF, COST, PM, CMCSA, USB, WFC, SBUX, PEP, MS, AMD, LOW, CL, AMAT, CVX, SCHW, KO, LHX, MMC, NSC, TFC, MET, VZ, GS, AMGN, PLD, NKE, MMM, HON, RTX, HCA, ANTM, MDLZ, ABBV, NXPI, GILD, TMO, MCD, GE, ACN, QCOM, TXN, FIS, CSX, ZTS, ICE, ETN, CDNS, CME, WM, APH, L, BAX, XYL, HLT, KLAC, SYK, SJM, CMI, BSX, MAR, BIIB, STZ, PSX, RSG, CHRW, MTD, RMD, MCO, ADP, BA, JKHY, IT, TRMB, ABMD, ALL, DLR, DTE, ANET, PRU, LKQ, RJF, JCI, TER, HIG, PGR, ILMN, NEM, AAP, UDR, TT, AWK, HOLX, PNC, WY, CINF, KMX, MO, GD, ADSK, BIO, UHS, VTR, MSCI, SHW, CE, CLX, ES, DFS, OTIS, DRI, ROL, MCK, ROP, ANSS, APD, CARR, GNRC, KEYS, VFC, AON, FTNT, PPL, DXCM, ROK, KEY, GLW, FITB, CTSH, TMUS, BLL, VRTX, SLB, EXC, HSIC, IFF, CI, TGT, ZBH, COP, CCI, LEN, AVY, EW, MU, VRSK, TDY, IDXX, DD, CAT, ZBRA, TJX, WST, NOW, AMP, AVB, IQV, A, AMCR, GPN, EL, MGM, HUM, PAYX, TXT, DGX, CZR, PSA, OKE, KMB, BK, TEL, CDW, EMR, ODFL, ECL, LNT, EQR, MAS, ISRG, STT, ETSY, SEE, DLTR, MPC, PCAR, WDC, REGN, BKNG, TYL, AIG, FDX, ORLY, DOV, PH, ITW, PAYC, AFL, YUM, PHM, D, CVS, DVA, FAST, EA, ETR, LRCX, NRG, LMT, GRMN, ALGN, EQIX, EBAY, CTAS,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,818 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,068 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,380 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,043 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,645 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.
