Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY,

Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, JPM, ORCL, GOOGL, JNJ, DE, PG, BAC, UNH, V, PYPL, NVDA, MA, HD, ADBE, NFLX, CSCO, DIS, UNP, CHTR, XOM, CB, BMY, LLY, DHR, INTC, INTU, IBM, BLK, NEE, AXP, KR, MRK, T, PFE, BDX, UPS, TDG, C, SPGI, LIN, LYV, AVGO, ABT, MDT, COF, COST, PM, CMCSA, USB, WFC, SBUX, PEP, MS, AMD, LOW, CL, AMAT, CVX, SCHW, KO, LHX, MMC, NSC, TFC, MET, VZ, GS, AMGN, PLD, NKE, MMM, HON, RTX, HCA, ANTM, MDLZ, ABBV, NXPI, GILD, TMO, MCD, GE, ACN, QCOM, TXN, FIS, CSX, ZTS, ICE, ETN, CDNS, CME, WM, APH, L, BAX, XYL, HLT, KLAC, SYK, SJM, CMI, BSX, MAR, BIIB, STZ, PSX, RSG, CHRW, MTD, RMD, MCO, ADP, BA, JKHY, IT, TRMB, ABMD, ALL, DLR, DTE, ANET, PRU, LKQ, RJF, JCI, TER, HIG, PGR, ILMN, NEM, AAP, UDR, TT, AWK, HOLX, PNC, WY, CINF, KMX, MO, GD, ADSK, BIO, UHS, VTR, MSCI, SHW, CE, CLX, ES, DFS, OTIS, DRI, ROL, MCK, ROP, ANSS, APD, CARR, GNRC, KEYS, VFC, AON, FTNT, PPL, DXCM, ROK, KEY, GLW, FITB, CTSH, TMUS, BLL, VRTX, SLB, EXC, HSIC, IFF, CI, TGT, ZBH, COP, CCI, LEN, AVY, EW, MU, VRSK, TDY, IDXX, DD, CAT, ZBRA, TJX, WST, NOW, AMP, AVB, IQV, A, AMCR, GPN, EL, MGM, HUM, PAYX, TXT, DGX, CZR, PSA, OKE, KMB, BK, TEL, CDW, EMR, ODFL, ECL, LNT, EQR, MAS, ISRG, STT, ETSY, SEE, DLTR, MPC, PCAR, WDC, REGN, BKNG, TYL, AIG, FDX, ORLY, DOV, PH, ITW, PAYC, AFL, YUM, PHM, D, CVS, DVA, FAST, EA, ETR, LRCX, NRG, LMT, GRMN, ALGN, EQIX, EBAY, CTAS,

Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, GM, CRM, WMT,

Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund owns 505 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,818 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,068 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,380 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,043 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,645 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $170.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Equity Index Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.