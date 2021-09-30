Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund Buys Novavax Inc, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Wynn Resorts, Avalara Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: NVAX, RYAN, ALNY, FOUR, EPAM, DISCA, ROKU, TWKS, ONON,
- Added Positions: PXD, FTV, UTZ, EXPE, TWTR, CMI, AZEK, PPG, CSGP, LYV, SPLK,
- Reduced Positions: YUM, HUBS, TDG, BURL, LULU, SPOT, PKI, DFS, APH, MLM, ETSY, VEEV, TXG, DOCU, ROK, ALGN, WST, CTLT, BLL, IDXX, PODD, MTCH, PANW, CDNS, VRSK, TT, A, ANSS, MKC, KEYS, PAYC, ODFL, GH, RNG, ORLY, ITT, NBIX, RH, SGEN, MKTX, AME, MCHP, ENTG, CCEP, MKSI, ZS, OKTA, ZBH, ULTA, BILL, MRVL, CHGG, DNMR, DT, SIVB, ELS, WOLF, BMBL, ALLE, TW, PATH, ON, SAIA, TRU, ADPT, LNG, GMAB, PCOR, AI,
- Sold Out: WYNN, AVLR, AGIO, SPG, PINS, WING, DLTR, CERT,
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 4,081 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 12,763 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,160 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 4,499 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 4,242 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $217.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17. The stock is now traded at around $636.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $211.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08.Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $48.39.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $154.18 and $184.75, with an estimated average price of $169.44.
