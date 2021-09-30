Logo
Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund Buys Novavax Inc, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Wynn Resorts, Avalara Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Novavax Inc, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, sells Wynn Resorts, Avalara Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund owns 89 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+growth+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund
  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 4,081 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 12,763 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,160 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  4. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 4,499 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 4,242 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $217.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.75 and $207.73, with an estimated average price of $187.49. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17. The stock is now traded at around $636.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $211.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08.

Sold Out: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $41.92 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $154.18 and $184.75, with an estimated average price of $169.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund. Also check out:

1. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust Growth Opportunities Fund keeps buying
