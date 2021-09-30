Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund Buys Roche Holding AG, AXA SA, ABB, Sells Allianz SE, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roche Holding AG, AXA SA, ABB, Prudential PLC, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, sells Allianz SE, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Iberdrola SA, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund. As of 2021Q3, Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund owns 234 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+variable+insurance+trust+international+equity+insights+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 3,471 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 6,166 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.76% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 2,618 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 133,200 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) - 19,595 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.12%

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in AXA SA. The purchase prices were between $21 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $23. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 36,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 29,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5052 and $6172, with an estimated average price of $5456.11. The stock is now traded at around $6361.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.414000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 45,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.414000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 45,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 248.76%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $378.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 2341.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 58,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in E.ON SE by 3125.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 63,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc by 198.88%. The purchase prices were between $3672 and $4185, with an estimated average price of $3830.08. The stock is now traded at around $3930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in Disco Corp by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30650 and $36350, with an estimated average price of $32560.3. The stock is now traded at around $33050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund added to a holding in CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd by 2044.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $183.92 and $213.95, with an estimated average price of $200.89.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $47.79 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.72.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Goldman Sachs Variable Insurance Trust International Equity Insights Fund sold out a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $118.05, with an estimated average price of $107.67.