Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, DoorDash Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, ,

New Purchases: BBWI, GXO, DTM, VSCO, PCOR, FIGS, MCW, PYCR, CNM, LZ, NABL,

BBWI, GXO, DTM, VSCO, PCOR, FIGS, MCW, PYCR, CNM, LZ, NABL, Added Positions: DASH, UPST, CRWD, MDB, KIM, MCHP, QS, OPEN, SUI, UWMC, UWMC, VTR, MRVI, NCNO, BILL, OMF, DDOG, NET, DT, ARE, IR, SPCE, VICI, MTCH, SBNY, CERT, SIVB, GME, PSFE, ED, AGL, SGFY, O, STT, PLTK, ESTC, CLVT, LYFT, SHLS, VMEO, NTRA, COLD, MDLA, DRVN, AZEK, RKT, BSY, MCFE, LESL, SHC, AI, H, CPT, CNP, EXPE, LAD, MRVL, MPW, NDAQ, OHI, PLUG, RYN, XPO, LSI, AXON, VSAT, WPC, GTES, COR, FRC, APO, SRC, COTY, REXR, AMH, CHGG, GLOB, WMS, CZR, TDOC, Z, EVBG, INVH,

DASH, UPST, CRWD, MDB, KIM, MCHP, QS, OPEN, SUI, UWMC, UWMC, VTR, MRVI, NCNO, BILL, OMF, DDOG, NET, DT, ARE, IR, SPCE, VICI, MTCH, SBNY, CERT, SIVB, GME, PSFE, ED, AGL, SGFY, O, STT, PLTK, ESTC, CLVT, LYFT, SHLS, VMEO, NTRA, COLD, MDLA, DRVN, AZEK, RKT, BSY, MCFE, LESL, SHC, AI, H, CPT, CNP, EXPE, LAD, MRVL, MPW, NDAQ, OHI, PLUG, RYN, XPO, LSI, AXON, VSAT, WPC, GTES, COR, FRC, APO, SRC, COTY, REXR, AMH, CHGG, GLOB, WMS, CZR, TDOC, Z, EVBG, INVH, Reduced Positions: IWR, STE, AFL, AMP, AZO, CTAS, CMI, DPZ, FITB, IT, HIG, HPQ, MCK, NUE, ORLY, PRU, DGX, DFS, MPC, CDW, ALLY, SYF, LBRDK, CHPT, CHPT, AMG, ACGL, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AN, CE, CERN, CHE, CLX, CMA, DXC, CACC, CCK, DVA, DECK, FICO, FNF, PACW, GNTX, HRB, HLF, HOLX, SJM, JBL, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, LAZ, LII, LNC, LPX, MGM, MAS, NVR, NXST, PII, BPOP, PFG, PHM, QDEL, RNR, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SEE, SON, STLD, SNV, GL, KMPR, UHS, XRX, ZION, L, EVR, OC, ACM, ULTA, LOPE, BAH, ALSN, VOYA, TMX, AXTA, NEWR, QRVO, VIRT, HWM, BHF, EQH, FOXA, OSH, ALGM, WOOF, DSEY, TSP,

IWR, STE, AFL, AMP, AZO, CTAS, CMI, DPZ, FITB, IT, HIG, HPQ, MCK, NUE, ORLY, PRU, DGX, DFS, MPC, CDW, ALLY, SYF, LBRDK, CHPT, CHPT, AMG, ACGL, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AN, CE, CERN, CHE, CLX, CMA, DXC, CACC, CCK, DVA, DECK, FICO, FNF, PACW, GNTX, HRB, HLF, HOLX, SJM, JBL, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, LAZ, LII, LNC, LPX, MGM, MAS, NVR, NXST, PII, BPOP, PFG, PHM, QDEL, RNR, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SEE, SON, STLD, SNV, GL, KMPR, UHS, XRX, ZION, L, EVR, OC, ACM, ULTA, LOPE, BAH, ALSN, VOYA, TMX, AXTA, NEWR, QRVO, VIRT, HWM, BHF, EQH, FOXA, OSH, ALGM, WOOF, DSEY, TSP, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, PFPT, GRA, WRI, BPYU,

Investment company Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC Current Portfolio ) buys Bath & Body Works Inc, DoorDash Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, , , , W R Grace during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC. As of 2021Q3, Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC owns 831 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voya+russelltm+mid+cap+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 15,311 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 13,440 shares, 0.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 4,457 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 130,088 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 12,736 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PORTFOLIOS INC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.