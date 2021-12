Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio Buys Universal Music Group NV, DT Midstream Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Music Group NV, DT Midstream Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio owns 258 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,409 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 205,028 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 153,950 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 147,215 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 97,662 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%

Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $113.05 and $182.5, with an estimated average price of $161.96.

Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 63.69%. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83. The stock is now traded at around $232.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio still held 2,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.