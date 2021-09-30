Logo
Putnam Funds Trust Buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, F45 Training Holdings Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Sells ABM Industries Inc, II-VI Inc, InMode

insider
Just now
Investment company Putnam Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, F45 Training Holdings Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells ABM Industries Inc, II-VI Inc, InMode, AdaptHealth Corp, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Funds Trust owns 89 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund
  1. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 458,698 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.27%
  2. TFI International Inc (TFII) - 230,100 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 236,028 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 72,363 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
  5. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 102,900 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 152,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in F45 Training Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 354,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $76.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Engagesmart Inc (ESMT)

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Engagesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 61,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $238 and $288.03, with an estimated average price of $266.57. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Health Catalyst Inc by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $58.15, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 136,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $78.43 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Albany International Corp (AIN)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Albany International Corp by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $88.88, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.69 and $65.97, with an estimated average price of $59.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 339,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.

Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $21.78 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $31.07.

Sold Out: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.43 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $32.81.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $154.37 and $193.21, with an estimated average price of $171.34.

Reduced: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Putnam Funds Trust reduced to a holding in InMode Ltd by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Putnam Funds Trust still held 458,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Putnam Funds Trust reduced to a holding in The Brink's Co by 29.51%. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Putnam Funds Trust still held 119,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

