Putnam Funds Trust Buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, F45 Training Holdings Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Sells ABM Industries Inc, II-VI Inc, InMode

New Purchases: DH, FXLV, CYTK, SKIN, CDNA, ESMT,

DH, FXLV, CYTK, SKIN, CDNA, ESMT, Added Positions: ROLL, LFUS, HCAT, WNS, AIN, AIMC, STAA, JBT, APPS, ONTO, HALO, EVRI, CHX, ATRC, LNTH, WSC, HQY, KFY, RVLV, SFBS, NTLA,

ROLL, LFUS, HCAT, WNS, AIN, AIMC, STAA, JBT, APPS, ONTO, HALO, EVRI, CHX, ATRC, LNTH, WSC, HQY, KFY, RVLV, SFBS, NTLA, Reduced Positions: INMD, BCO, AZTA, SITE, RGEN, CABO, PHR, PLNT, KNSL,

INMD, BCO, AZTA, SITE, RGEN, CABO, PHR, PLNT, KNSL, Sold Out: ABM, IIVI, AHCO, TGTX, CHUY, MSGS, LSPD, ATIP, ROG, SRI,

Investment company Putnam Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Definitive Healthcare Corp, F45 Training Holdings Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Cytokinetics Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells ABM Industries Inc, II-VI Inc, InMode, AdaptHealth Corp, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Funds Trust owns 89 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

InMode Ltd (INMD) - 458,698 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.27% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 230,100 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 236,028 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 72,363 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 102,900 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 152,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in F45 Training Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 354,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 116,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $76.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust initiated holding in Engagesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $35.39, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $200.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 61,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $238 and $288.03, with an estimated average price of $266.57. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Health Catalyst Inc by 87.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $58.15, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 136,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $78.43 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 113,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Albany International Corp by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $88.88, with an estimated average price of $80.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.69 and $65.97, with an estimated average price of $59.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 339,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.29 and $74.08, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $21.78 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $31.07.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.43 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $32.81.

Putnam Funds Trust sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $154.37 and $193.21, with an estimated average price of $171.34.

Putnam Funds Trust reduced to a holding in InMode Ltd by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Putnam Funds Trust still held 458,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Putnam Funds Trust reduced to a holding in The Brink's Co by 29.51%. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Putnam Funds Trust still held 119,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.